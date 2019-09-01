Allu Arjun shares first poster of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo

Allu Arjun shared the first poster of his upcoming film Ala Vaikunthapuramulo on Sunday morning. In the first poster of the film, unlike the teaser that had released in August, Arjun looks like a businessman as we can see him seated in a suited-booted avatar against the backdrop of a high-end car and a huge building.

Advertising

Arjun, who is famously tagged as the ‘Stylish Star’ of Tollywood, lives up to the name in the poster. However, nothing more has been revealed about his character or the concept of the film.

Apart from Arjun, the film stars an ensemble of actors such as Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji and Sunil among others.

The film marks Pooja and Arjun’s second project together. The actors had shared screen space in the 2017 release DJ Duvvada Jagannadham, which went on to become a blockbuster.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo also marks comeback of Tabu in Telugu industry who was last seen in a Tollywood film in 2008 release Pandurangadu.

The action-comedy is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo will release on Sankranthi next year.