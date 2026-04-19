Not a fixed salary: The ‘30 paise per rupee’ deal that makes Allu Arjun one of India’s highest-paid actors

Arguably one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema at the moment, Allu Arjun has collected about Rs 2,361.55 crore globally from just three movies — Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Pushpa: The Rise, and Pushpa 2: The Rule — that he has done since 2020, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. For over a year, his Pushpa 2 ranked as the third-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide before it was dethroned by director Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently.

Aside from the massive box-office pull, he is also the sole Telugu star to have won the National Film Award for Best Actor, which he earned for Pushpa: The Rise. A member of the Allu-Konidela family, Arjun is a product of nepotism, and his first-ever movie appearance was as a child artiste in director A Kodandarami Reddy’s Vijetha (1985), bankrolled by his father, Allu Aravind, and starring his maternal uncle, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi.

Director K Raghavendra Rao’s Gangotri (2003), which marked Allu Arjun’s debut as a lead actor, was also presented by Aravind. Nonetheless, he has proven his potential over the years and emerged as a bankable actor and box-office force in Telugu cinema.

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Allu Arjun’s salary per movie

Given his significant fan base and ability to draw thousands of audience members into cinema halls, how much money does Allu Arjun make per movie? What is his remuneration? It turns out that the actor doesn’t charge a fixed salary. Not that he works without compensation; rather, he doesn’t demand a specific salary and charges based on how much the movie makes.

Recently, renowned producer-author G Dhananjheyan broke down the actor’s business model and revealed that he follows a revenue-sharing approach, taking 30 paise per rupee of the revenue generated by the movie. “What Arjun asks for is 30 paise from every rupee that the film makes. If the movie collects Rs 1,000 crore, Rs 300 crore should go to him. If it makes only Rs 500 crore, he will get only Rs 150 crore. But he’s fine with that,” Dhananjheyan shared during an interview.

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“There’s no talk about profit, and no fixed salary. He doesn’t even discuss remuneration with the makers of his films. But this is a brilliant model that actually reduces the pressure on producers and lowers the overall budget. If a movie’s budget is Rs 75 crore, the profit-share model would help cut it by Rs 25 crore. Therefore, the loan a producer must take is reduced, which, in turn, lowers the interest rate. This would help the film reach the break-even point faster and then turn a profit,” he pointed out.

Going by Dhananjheyan’s words and assuming this was indeed the deal Allu Arjun struck with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, which jointly bankrolled the Pushpa films, the actor must have earned approximately Rs 522 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed Rs 1,742.10 crore globally. Following the same 30 per cent revenue-sharing model, he must have received about Rs 105 crore for Pushpa: The Rise, which collected Rs 350.10 crore worldwide.

After the Pushpa movies, Allu Arjun is currently busy with hitmaker Atlee Kumar’s Raaka, which was launched under the working title AA22 x A6. Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie features Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

Disclaimer: This is an analysis of film industry earnings and actor remuneration models, intended for informational purposes only and not as financial or investment advice.