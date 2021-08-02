Allu Arjun reveals the release date of Pushpa song on DSP’s birthday

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Monday revealed that the first song from his upcoming film Pushpa will be released on August 13. The announcement was made on the occasion of composer Devi Sri Prasad’s 42st birthday today.

“Happy birthday my dear friend @ThisIsDSP. Can’t wait for the world to witness the fantastic album you have composed for #Pushpa, and fall in love with you and your music yet again. Keep entertaining us with your magic,” tweeted Allu Arjun.

The song will be released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It has also been sung by five different musicians from across the country.

“Thaaaaankuu Thaaankuuu my Dearest BUNNY BOY @alluarjun ThankU 4 d lovely Sweet words !! Yesss Even I cant wait 2 share our #PUSHPA ALBUM & MOVIE with d World..N let them witness d MAGIC created by SUKU BHAI & YOU (sic),” replied DSP to Allu Arjun’s tweet.

The song is being released as a consolation for fans as the makers are unable to release the film as announced earlier. Pushpa was supposed to hit the screens on August 13, but the second wave of coronavirus upended the plans.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar, who helmed the actor’s Arya and Arya 2. The success of these films played a significant role in cementing Allu Arjun’s popularity during the early days of his career.

The shooting of Pushpa is currently underway in Hyderabad. Malayalam star Fahadh Fassil is said to be playing the main antagonist in the film, which will be released in two parts. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.