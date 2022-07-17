scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Allu Arjun reveals the secret behind is iconic walk in Pushpa The Rise: ‘Sukumar said…’

Allu Arjun reveals the reason behind his viral and signature walk in the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

July 17, 2022 6:21:08 pm
Allu ArjunAllu Arjun was last seen in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster and everything from his dialogues to songs to Pushpa’s iconic walk had become an internet rage. The 40-year-old actor has now revealed the secret behind his signature walk that hooked the internet. 

Talking to India Today, he revealed that it was an instruction from his director Sukumar. The actor said, “Sukumar Garu said, I don’t know what you do, but everybody has to walk like you.” That’s when he came up with the idea of sloping shoulder body language, as he thought it would be “easily imitable”

Allu Arjun’s walking style and his hook step from the song Srivalli were viral on the internet. Not just his walking style, his hand gesture that Pushpa does while saying the dialogue, ‘Main jhukega nahi sala’ and  ‘Pushpa flower nahi, fire hai’ have also gone viral, and people still do it.

The blockbuster movie made about Rs 365 crore in box office receipts worldwide, and even its Hindi version eared about Rs 110 crore. Talking about the pan-India success of his film, Allu added, “The idea wasn’t to impress the whole country but it was a great by-product. If your local audience is impressed, then automatically the energy transfers and the aura spreads.”

The second  instalment of the Pushpa movie, titled “Pushpa: The Rule,” is expected to begin filming in August and will once again star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among others.

