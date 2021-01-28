Allu Arjun reveals Pushpa’s release date

Telugu star Allu Arjun on Thursday revealed the release date of his upcoming film, Pushpa. The movie is set to open in cinemas on August 13, 2021.

“#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP (sic),” wrote Allu Arjun on his Twitter page.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. It is noteworthy that it is Arya that turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Along with the announcement, Allu Arjun also shared a captivating poster. It is clear that Sukumar has taken the style out of the ‘Stylish Star’ in this movie. Allu Arjun is seen in an unkempt and rugged avatar as a woodcutter wielding his axe.

Pushpa will also star Rashmika Mandanna, who will be sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time. She was last seen in the 2020 release Sarileru Neekevvaru, opposite Mahesh Babu.