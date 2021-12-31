Allu Arjun responds as David Warner recreates Pushpa’s ‘Thaggede Le’ in new viral video

Australian cricketer David Warner loves Indian cinema and often shares Instagram reels and TikTok videos where he enacts Telugu and Hindi film songs and dialogues. His latest reel has him returning to Allu Arjun and the actor’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise as he recreates a famous dialogue. Film’s handle and many of his colleagues have reacted to the reel.

Warner imitated Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue “Yevva Thaggede Le…” from his Pushpa as he gets the actor’s mannerisms spot-on. However, unlike his earlier videos, he didn’t use the face-swapping technique. Sharing the video, the cricketer wrote, “#duet #pushpa Caption this.”

Replying to his post, a happy Allu Arjun wrote, “Warner… David Warner… Yevva… Thaggede Le.” Here are a few more face-swapping videos of David Warner from the movies of Telugu actors.

David Warner dances to Pushpa’s “Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda” song.

When David Warner warned the goons in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo!

When Warner became Sye Raa David Reddy..!

It’s Vinaya Vidheya David for you.

Keep entertaining us, David!