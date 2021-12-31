scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 31, 2021
MUST READ

Allu Arjun responds as David Warner recreates Pushpa’s ‘Thaggede Le’ in new viral video

Cricketer David Warner's new video where he imitates Allu Arjun in a scene from Pushpa: The Rise is a treat for fans.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
December 31, 2021 12:09:13 pm
David Warner and Allu ArjunDavid Warner posted a video imitating Allu Arjun's dialogue from Pushpa. (Photos: davidwarner31/Instagram, PushpaMovie/Twitter)

Australian cricketer David Warner loves Indian cinema and often shares Instagram reels and TikTok videos where he enacts Telugu and Hindi film songs and dialogues. His latest reel has him returning to Allu Arjun and the actor’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise as he recreates a famous dialogue. Film’s handle and many of his colleagues have reacted to the reel.

Warner imitated Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue “Yevva Thaggede Le…” from his Pushpa as he gets the actor’s mannerisms spot-on. However, unlike his earlier videos, he didn’t use the face-swapping technique. Sharing the video, the cricketer wrote, “#duet #pushpa Caption this.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Replying to his post, a happy Allu Arjun wrote, “Warner… David Warner… Yevva… Thaggede Le.” Here are a few more face-swapping videos of David Warner from the movies of Telugu actors.

David Warner dances to Pushpa’s “Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda” song.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

When David Warner warned the goons in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

When Warner became Sye Raa David Reddy..!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

It’s Vinaya Vidheya David for you.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Keep entertaining us, David!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

celeb wedding 660
Katrina-Vicky, Varun-Natasha, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain: The big fat celebrity weddings of 2021

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement