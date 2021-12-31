Allu Arjun responds as David Warner recreates Pushpa’s ‘Thaggede Le’ in new viral video

December 31, 2021 12:09:13 pm
Australian cricketer David Warner loves Indian cinema and often shares Instagram reels and TikTok videos where he enacts Telugu and Hindi film songs and dialogues. His latest reel has him returning to Allu Arjun and the actor’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise as he recreates a famous dialogue. Film’s handle and many of his colleagues have reacted to the reel.
Warner imitated Allu Arjun’s famous dialogue “Yevva Thaggede Le…” from his Pushpa as he gets the actor’s mannerisms spot-on. However, unlike his earlier videos, he didn’t use the face-swapping technique. Sharing the video, the cricketer wrote, “#duet #pushpa Caption this.”
View this post on Instagram
Replying to his post, a happy Allu Arjun wrote, “Warner… David Warner… Yevva… Thaggede Le.” Here are a few more face-swapping videos of David Warner from the movies of Telugu actors.
David Warner dances to Pushpa’s “Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda” song.
View this post on Instagram
When David Warner warned the goons in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo!
View this post on Instagram
When Warner became Sye Raa David Reddy..!
View this post on Instagram
It’s Vinaya Vidheya David for you.
View this post on Instagram
Keep entertaining us, David!
