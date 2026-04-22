Allu Arjun renting Rs 16 lakh-a-month Mumbai apartment? Father Allu Aravind reacts

Speculations around Allu Arjun shifting base to Mumbai are high. A recent report claimed that the actor has rented out a swanky five-bedroom apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area. However, his father Allu Aravind refused these claims and called Hyderabad his ‘home’.

Allu Aravind told Deccan Chronicle, “”No. Since his current film is being shot in Mumbai, it may appear that way. But Hyderabad is where Allu’s heart and home are. His children study there, and all his loved ones are based in Hyderabad. Why would he move to Mumbai?”

Has Allu Arjun rented a 5-bedroom flat in Mumbai?

According to a report in Mid-Day, Allu Arjun has rented a luxurious sea-facing five-bedroom apartment at Juhu Tara Road. The report claims that the actor is shelling out ₹16 lakh per month as rent and has signed a three-year lease. The website’s source stated that the actor wanted a beach-facing property for his wife Sneha Reddy and their two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The actor reportedly wants his kids to live with him during their school holidays, as they both study in Hyderabad. The report also revealed that the apartment is spread across 6,000 square feet and comes with a plunge pool and four car parking spaces.