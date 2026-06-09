Allu Arjun reacts to Ram Charan’s Peddi amid backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s character

Actor Ram Charan’s latest sports drama Peddi has been performing well at the box office. However, the film has also come under scrutiny for the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor‘s character. The backlash grew strong enough for director Buchi Babu Sana to remove the controversial portions from the film. Amid the debate, Allu Arjun took to X to praise Peddi.

Allu Arjun wrote on X, “Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan. A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause—striking performance by @IamJagguBhai garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, #JanhviKapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers. My warm regards to the captain of the ship, @BuchiBabuSana garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi!”

Also Read: Buchi Babu cuts controversial Janhvi Kapoor scenes from Peddi: ‘Few shots turned misleading’

Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan.

A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 9, 2026

Reacting to Allu Arjun’s post, an internet user commented, “First celebrity to tweet about #Peddi. Thanks Bunny !! We will show even more love on rAAka. Love You.” Another user wrote, “Finally, a compliment from #Ramcharan‘s peer and cousin, #AlluArjun. Not sure why the others didn’t speak up yet.” A third user said, “Support from one bro to another is heartwarming; after this review, the crowds flocking to watch the film are bound to grow even larger.”

Buchi Babu Sana defends Janhvi Kapoor’s controversial scenes

Several viewers have objected to the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, is portrayed throughout Peddi. Critics pointed to scenes in which the male lead repeatedly ignores her personal boundaries, touches her without permission, and later describes his behaviour as an expression of love. Many viewers, especially women, argued that these scenes presented problematic behaviour as romance and risked normalising actions that disregard consent and personal boundaries. Talking about this, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana told SCREEN, “In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story. In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves. In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.”

Also Read – Peddi Box Office CollectionLive Updates

Peddi actor Jagapathi Babu also weighed in on the controversy, expressing support for Janhvi Kapoor and asking audiences not to single out actors for creative decisions made by filmmakers. He told Telugu360 Digital, “As an artiste, the only thing I would say is please don’t target the actor. It’s unfair to go after that girl. We don’t know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision. It’s not as if she pushed for it herself. She did what the director asked her to do. When an actor signs on and trusts a director’s vision, they follow that vision. We do what the director tells us. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. He (Buchi Babu) may have his own reasons. I support Janhvi in this matter. If you like or dislike the film, comment on the film. But don’t single out an artiste, troll them, or cause them mental distress.”