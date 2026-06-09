Allu Arjun reacts to Ram Charan’s Peddi amid backlash over Janhvi Kapoor’s character

Actor Ram Charan’s latest sports drama Peddi has been performing well at the box office. However, the film has also come under scrutiny for the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor‘s character. The backlash grew strong enough for director Buchi Babu Sana to remove the controversial portions from the film. Amid the debate, Allu Arjun took to X to praise Peddi.
Allu Arjun praises Ram Charan’s Peddi
Allu Arjun wrote on X, “Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan. A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the applause—striking performance by @IamJagguBhai garu and all the other artists. Love to the leading lady, #JanhviKapoor. Compliments to all the technicians and producers. My warm regards to the captain of the ship, @BuchiBabuSana garu, for elevating everyone and putting Charan garu on a high pedestal. Congratulations to the entire team of #Peddi!”
Watched #Peddi last night. Mind-blowing performance by my dear @AlwaysRamCharan.
A Gritty, raw performance, extraordinary body transformation, and graceful dance moves. He absolutely aced it in every aspect. Genuinely very proud of my brother. Truly deserves every bit of the…
Reacting to Allu Arjun’s post, an internet user commented, “First celebrity to tweet about #Peddi. Thanks Bunny !! We will show even more love on rAAka. Love You.” Another user wrote, “Finally, a compliment from #Ramcharan‘s peer and cousin, #AlluArjun. Not sure why the others didn’t speak up yet.” A third user said, “Support from one bro to another is heartwarming; after this review, the crowds flocking to watch the film are bound to grow even larger.”
Buchi Babu Sana defends Janhvi Kapoor’s controversial scenes
Several viewers have objected to the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, is portrayed throughout Peddi. Critics pointed to scenes in which the male lead repeatedly ignores her personal boundaries, touches her without permission, and later describes his behaviour as an expression of love. Many viewers, especially women, argued that these scenes presented problematic behaviour as romance and risked normalising actions that disregard consent and personal boundaries. Talking about this, Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana told SCREEN, “In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story. In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves. In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.”
Peddi actor Jagapathi Babu also weighed in on the controversy, expressing support for Janhvi Kapoor and asking audiences not to single out actors for creative decisions made by filmmakers. He told Telugu360 Digital, “As an artiste, the only thing I would say is please don’t target the actor. It’s unfair to go after that girl. We don’t know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision. It’s not as if she pushed for it herself. She did what the director asked her to do. When an actor signs on and trusts a director’s vision, they follow that vision. We do what the director tells us. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. He (Buchi Babu) may have his own reasons. I support Janhvi in this matter. If you like or dislike the film, comment on the film. But don’t single out an artiste, troll them, or cause them mental distress.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More