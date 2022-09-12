scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Allu Arjun raises the heat at SIIMA after-party as he grooves to ‘Oo Antava’, watch video

Allu Arjun was seen enjoying the SIIMA after-party as he made everyone groove to his hit Pushpa song ‘Oo Antava’.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun won the Best Actor award at SIIMA 2022. (Photo: Instagram/avigowariker)

Actor Allu Arjun won big at the recently held South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). While Arjun won the award for Best Actor, his film Pushpa: The Rise bagged the Best Film trophy. The actor celebrated the success of his film at the SIIMA afterparty and he was definitely in the mood to make everyone dance to his tunes. In a video, he is seen making everyone dance to his popular song “Oo Antava”.

In a viral video, the Pushpa actor is seen grooving to the track while also encouraging everyone on the dance floor to shake a leg and have a good time. After the hook line of the track, he says, “Everybody has to say Yes. Enjoy everybody!” He then goes on to say his famous dialogue from Pushpa, ‘Thaggedhe Le”. The actor then encourages the DJ to pump-up the music.

Check out the video:

Also Read |Allu Arjun’s Icon shelved? It seems so

Allu Arjun has been making waves ever since his film Pushpa: The Rise released in December 2021. The movie was a success across the country. The film, directed by Sukumar, also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

The second part of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule will soon go on floors. The team of the film recently did the mahurat pooja in Hyderabad. However, Arjun was not part of the ceremony as he had other professional commitments. The movie is expected to have slight changes in the characters of Pushpa and Srivalli. Reports also suggest that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play a tribal girl in the sequel and she has agreed to do it. However, there has been no official communication from the film’s team.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:56:37 pm
Next Story

I am not unhappy; party has given me everything: NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Krishna Mukherjee dreamy engagement, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Mirza Shireen
Inside Krishna Mukherjee’s dreamy engagement: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjit Taneja, Mirza Shireen in attendance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement