Allu Arjun raises the heat at SIIMA after-party as he grooves to ‘Oo Antava’, watch video

Actor Allu Arjun won big at the recently held South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). While Arjun won the award for Best Actor, his film Pushpa: The Rise bagged the Best Film trophy. The actor celebrated the success of his film at the SIIMA afterparty and he was definitely in the mood to make everyone dance to his tunes. In a video, he is seen making everyone dance to his popular song “Oo Antava”.

In a viral video, the Pushpa actor is seen grooving to the track while also encouraging everyone on the dance floor to shake a leg and have a good time. After the hook line of the track, he says, “Everybody has to say Yes. Enjoy everybody!” He then goes on to say his famous dialogue from Pushpa, ‘Thaggedhe Le”. The actor then encourages the DJ to pump-up the music.

Check out the video:

Allu Arjun has been making waves ever since his film Pushpa: The Rise released in December 2021. The movie was a success across the country. The film, directed by Sukumar, also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

The second part of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule will soon go on floors. The team of the film recently did the mahurat pooja in Hyderabad. However, Arjun was not part of the ceremony as he had other professional commitments. The movie is expected to have slight changes in the characters of Pushpa and Srivalli. Reports also suggest that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play a tribal girl in the sequel and she has agreed to do it. However, there has been no official communication from the film’s team.