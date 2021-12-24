Pushpa The Rise box office collection: Allu Arjun starrer 1st South Indian film to gross $2 mn in US this year

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa has become the first South Indian film to gross over $2 million in the USA in 2021. The makers of the movie on Friday announced this pandemic era achievement on social media with a new photo of Allu Arjun from the film. They wrote, “Pushpa Raj’s rAAge at the US box office. #PushpaTheRise becomes the first South Indian film of 2021 to hit the $2M mark in USA.”

Pushpa’s Hindi version has earned Rs 26.89 crore from its first week theatrical run in North India, according to Bollywood film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “#Pushpa is a SUCCESS STORY [#Hindi]… Don’t be surprised if it challenges #SpiderMan and #83TheFilm in *mass pockets* in *Wknd 2*… Fri 3.33 cr, Sat 3.79 cr, Sun 5.56 cr, Mon 3.70 cr, Tue 3.60 cr, Wed 3.53 cr, Thu 3.38 cr. Total: ₹ 26.89 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi,” he wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the movie’s ticket sales, which had seen a huge surge for its first weekend in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, dropped during the weekdays. The film faced competition from Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home and Akhanda during the first week, Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 are expected to affect its earnings. While the movie is likely to perform decently at the ticket windows in Telangana during its second weekend, the low ticket pricing is having an impact on the film’s collections in Andhra Pradesh.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is a two-part series. The shooting for the second part, Pushpa: The Rule, is likely to begin in March 2022 for a December release.