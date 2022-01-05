Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Actor Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam from 8 pm on 7th January. The OTT giant announced the news on their social media handles with a poster of Arjun from the movie. They wrote, “He’ll fight. He’ll run. He’ll jump. But he won’t succumb! Watch #PushpaOnPrime, Jan. 7 In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.”

Marking the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, Pushpa: Part 1 released in cinemas on December 17, with mixed reviews from the critics. However, Allu Arjun’s performance earned much praise, and strong positive word-of-mouth attracted the footfalls in high numbers to the theatres, making it the top grosser at the Indian box office for the year 2021. The film has earned over Rs 300 crore.

Set in the backdrop of the Seshachalam forests situated in Andhra Pradesh, Pushpa: The Rise chronicles the journey of a lorry driver Pushpa Raj, who is involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood trees.

Talking about his role in the film, Allu Arjun in a statement said, “The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me. The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career. I am honoured to be part of this project and absolutely thrilled that the film will reach audiences worldwide with its release on Prime Video.”

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa: The Rise starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead while Fahadh Faasil played the antagonist that will have a crucial role to play in the film’s second part. Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Dhanunjay, and Anasuya Bharadwaj essayed other pivotal roles in the film.