Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise overtakes 83, Spider-Man: No Way Home in Hindi belt

The buzz is the filmmakers are not likely to release the Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s latest blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise as the movie premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday evening. The filmmakers are quite impressed with the movie’s performance at the box office in north markets that they have apparently decided to hold back the Hindi version until its theatrical collection drops.

Even after three weeks, Pushpa is recording solid footfalls at the cinemas. So much so it has earned more than Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home during the weekdays. “#Pushpa juggernaut continues… #PushpaHindi emerges first choice of moviegoers, overtaking #83TheFilm and #SpiderMan on weekdays… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 72.49 cr. #India biz. SUPER-HIT 9sic),” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

According to him, Pushpa made over Rs 26 crore in its first week, and at the end of the second week, it had collected a little more than Rs 20 crore. During its third week, until Friday, the film grossed Rs 25 crore, taking the total to more than Rs 72 crore so far just from the Hindi version.

The total collection of Pushpa from all versions stands at more than Rs 300 crore. The movie, however, is said to have incurred loss in Andhra Pradesh owing to the low cap on ticket prices. According to AndhraPradeshBoxOffice.com, the producers of the film has decided to foot 50 percent of the losses incurred by the film distributors.

Pushpa, meanwhile, will be made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 8 pm onwards.