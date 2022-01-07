Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa The Rise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has started streaming Telugu star Allu Arjun’s latest blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Ajay Ghosh, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh.

Pushpa hit theatres three weeks ago and took the box office by storm. It emerged as 2021’s highest-grossing film in India. The movie has raked in over Rs 300 crore from its worldwide ticket sales and seems to be a top choice for the audience in the Telugu states and the Hindi belt.

“Firstly, I am deeply grateful to the fans and audiences for their love and appreciation, and making this movie a hit at the box office. This is a story set in the heartland of India. The idea of taking the viewers on a journey into the cutthroat world of red sandalwood smuggling operations had been with me for some time now. I believe that viewers will appreciate the fact that the movie moves away from the absolutes of good and evil, and delivers a roller-coaster ride of action and drama. The compelling story and the fantastic performances by the talented cast will make it a must-watch immersive experience for viewers across the world,” said director-writer Sukumar.

In Pushpa, Allu Arjun plays the role of a woodcutter, who quickly rises through the ranks of a crime syndicate and ends up at the top of the ladder.

“The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me. The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career,” Allu Arjun said.

The film’s sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule will see the titular character’s efforts to protect his hard-earned position in the criminal world.