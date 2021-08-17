Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata scenes leak online, Mythri Movie Makers lodge complaint

Telugu film production house Mythri Movie Makers on Monday expressed their displeasure as content from the much-anticipated movies Pushpa starring Allu Arjun and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in lead was leaked online. They said that a complaint has been lodged in this regard.

In a video message, Y Ravi Shankar, the co-founder of Mythri Movie Makers said, “The leaks of film material from our movies have disturbed us a lot. It has also hurt the fans of our (cinematic) heroes. We have taken this case very seriously and complained to Hyderabad’s Cyber Crime Department. They began the investigation on a positive note, and we would catch the culprit soon.”

“We request people not to land in trouble (by leaking the film material),” he added further.

This video message came out a day after the production house strongly condemned the leak in a social media statement. As per reports, the security on the sets of films have also been heightened. A few scenes from the two films were apparently leaked, including a fight sequence.

On 15th August, the production house had said in a statement: “The recent leaks of the film material of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa are condemnable and have deeply disturbed us. It seems some miscreants are taking sadistic pleasure in leaking this content, thereby troubling us as well as killing the excitement and experience for our audience.

“At Mythri Movie Makers, we have taken this issue quite seriously and are taking strong steps to not only avoid such incidents in the future but also taking strong action against these pirates. We’ve lodged complaints with the Cyber Crime Department as well, who have ensured a swift action to find the culprits and take stringent action against them.”

“We humbly request you all, our beloved audience, not to encourage piracy. To all the pirates who are directly and indirectly a part of this, you will be found and punished by law,” they added.

Mythri Movie Makers forayed into film production with Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu and emerged as one of the leading production houses in Tollywood with blockbusters such as Janatha Garage, Rangasthalam, and Uppena. Currently, they are bankrolling big-budget films Pushpa, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Ante Sundaraniki, etc.