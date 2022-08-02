scorecardresearch
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 shooting on hold due to Telugu producers’ strike

The production of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is put on hold owing to the strike announced by the Telugu producers.

August 2, 2022 12:44:09 pm
PushpaAllu Arjun in Pushpa.

The production of the most-awaited Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, has been put on hold amid the ongoing stoppage of work called by the producers’ union in the Telugu film industry. The filmmakers of the Allu Arjun-starrer had plans to take the movie into production in the third week of August. However, the producers have extended their solidarity with the strike and have decided to wait till the matter is resolved.

A source close to director Sukumar said that the filmmakers are hopeful that the issue would be resolved soon, allowing them to resume the shoot in the beginning of September. “We were all set to start the shooting. But, we will now wait until the strike is called off,” the source added.

The producers in the Telugu film industry decided to put all film shootings on hold until they come up with solutions to problems including – rise in production cost, declining footfalls at the box office, regulations on ticket prices and growing challenges from the OTT platforms.

 

According to reports, Allu Arjun will be sporting a new look in the sequel even though his look in the first film was quite appreciated. The star recently shared a few pictures from his latest photoshoot and fans speculated that this could be his look from Pushpa 2.

The Pushpa film series is written and directed by Sukumar. Pushpa: The Rise was released in cinemas in December 2021 and became a huge hit across the country. The sequel will hit the screens in 2023.

Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist.

Killed at 71, Ayman al-Zawahiri led a life of secrecy and violence

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

