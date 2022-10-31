scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 shooting begins, see photo

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 is easily one of the most awaited Telugu movies of next year.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.

Cinematographer Mirosław Kuba Brożek on Monday started shooting Tollywood actor Allu Arjun’s much-awaited movie Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Mirosław took to his Instagram page to share a photo from the sets. In the photo, he could be seen composing a shot with Arjun in the frame. “adventure has begun … thanks to Icon Star,” he captioned the image.

Pushpa 2 is easily one of the most awaited Telugu movies. Pushpa became a sensational hit, not just in the southern states, but it took the Hindi box office by storm when it came out in December 2021. Allu Arjun’s quirky mannerisms, look, and songs created a sensation in the north Indian states. The film became a muse for meme creators and gave a slew of material for political parties to shape their online campaigns.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kuba (@kubabrozek)

Pushpa ended on a high note, setting the stage for a dramatic face-off between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh.

Pushpa 2 is set to arrive in cinemas next year.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 05:58:53 pm
