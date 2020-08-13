scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Allu Arjun is blown away by Puri Jagannadh’s podcast

Several actors, including Allu Arjun have appreciated Puri Jagannadh's new podcast channel, Purijagannadh.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Published: August 13, 2020 5:30:25 pm
allu arjun puri-jagannadh podcastPuri Jagannadh and Allu Arjun have collaborated for Desamuduru (2007) and Iddarammayilatho (2013).

Director Puri Jagannadh has developed an interesting hobby during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. He is making heads turn in Tollywood with his new podcast channel, Purijagannadh. Regularly, he picks up a topic that interests him and discusses them in broad stroke before adding his two cents on the subject.

Puri Jagannadh is garnering a lot of appreciation for his podcast, including from Allu Arjun. “Poori garu ! What amazing topics and true hard hitting personal opinions in your podcasts . Amazing. Personal loved it . My heartfelt genuine love for you & I wish for more beautiful topics like these . Love . Bunny (sic),” tweeted Allu Arjun.

“I m gushing with joy and happiness reading your tweet bunny.. it’s a big compliment from a successful youngster like you. One extra peg on you tonight .. cheerssssss love u (sic),” responded Puri to Allu Arjun’s tweet.

Puri has directed Allu Arjun in Desamuduru (2007), which was one of the biggest hits during the early years of the star’s career. The director-actor duo collaborated again for Iddarammayilatho in 2013.

Puri’s last film was iSmart Shankar, which had Ram Pothineni in the lead role. The film inspired by Hollywood movie Criminal, scored a big at the box office, despite receiving poor reviews from the critics.

