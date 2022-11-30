scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Allu Arjun promotes Pushpa in Russia, talks about protecting the environment: ‘It’s not a problem of any one country or person’

Actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and director Sukumar are currently in Russia to promote their film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie will have its premiere in Moscow on Thursday.

Pushpa teamAllu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are promoting Pushpa in Russia. (Photo: Twitter/Pushpamovie)

Actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were greeted warmly upon their arrival in Moscow on Wednesday. The actors, along with director Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad, attended a press conference and later gave interviews to media outlets. In one such interview, Arjun spoke about the importance of working towards protecting the environment.

The Pushpa actor said, “Yes, obviously it’s important for everyone in the world. It’s not a problem of any one country or one person or not just about humans but everyone else too. So, it’s a collective conscious call. It’s what binds us, not just humans but all the living beings together.”

Before the interviews, the team of Pushpa held a press conference in Moscow. The highlight of the event was towards the end. The team of Pushpa together did Allu Arjun’s famous ‘Thaggede Le’ pose, which gained immense popularity after the film’s release in India in December 2021.

The official Twitter page of Pushpa: The Rise also shared pictures from the promotions of the film and wrote, “Promotions in full swing for the Russian Language Release of #PushpaTheRise. Special premiere show tomorrow in Moscow.” The movie will have its premiere in Moscow on Thursday.

The second part of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule has already gone on floors. The film is expected to release in 2023.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 10:27:52 pm
