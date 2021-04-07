Allu Arjun promises a ‘memorable’ film with Pushpa, says ‘Bohot shukriya’ to Hindi fans for watching his films

Director Sukumar and actor Allu Arjun launched the teaser of Pushpa during a grand event on Wednesday. Director Sukumar shared that Allu Arjun has given “an amazing performance in Pushpa.” He said that while Allu Arjun was known as the “Stylish Star” so far, from now on he will be tagged as the “Icon Star.”

“The way he has performed in this film, the tag didn’t seem fit for him. He is unique. His choices, be it in films or his characters, are unique. So, I felt he is no more a stylish star but the Icon star. Before Pushpa, he was called Arya but after the release of this film, he will be called the Icon Star Allu Arjun and will be known as Pushpa,” Sukumar said.

Soon, Allu Arjun took over the stage and thanked his fans for their reaction to their encouragement. “My dear fans, my army, thank you for giving me so much love. It is such a joy to be celebrating my birthday in the middle of your love, your encouragement,” he said.

“This birthday is special for two reasons- one reason is the Pushpa teaser but the other is the fact that my life took off with Sukumar sir’s Arya. That film got me the title of Stylish Star but today, and for the coming future, I have got a new title of ‘Icon Star.’ So, thank you Sukumar sir for giving me Arya and this title. Whenever we have worked together, it has become memorable. On my birthday, thank you for giving me such a memorable gift (the title),” shared Allu Arjun.

“I am glad that you guys loved Pushpa teaser because you and your verdict is important. I would keep working for you. My life is dedicated to you,” he added.

Ever since the teaser launched, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa dialogue “Thaggedhe Le” is trending on Twitter. Talking about it, Allu Arjun said it is not only a dialogue but “my personal mantra.”

“This term ‘Thaggedhe Le’ is not only a dialogue but a word that I keep telling myself to motivate in times when I feel scared. It is my personal mantra. Because I took risks, took the leap of faith, I am where I am,” the actor expressed. Loosely translated in English, the term ‘Thaggedhe Le’ means ‘Won’t stop’.

Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday at Pushpa teaser launch. (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube) Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday at Pushpa teaser launch. (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube)

Allu Arjun met his fans at Pushpa teaser launch event. (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube) Allu Arjun met his fans at Pushpa teaser launch event. (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/YouTube)

He also thanked his fans in other languages. “I thank all my audience in other languages for watching Telugu films. Today, we have become a big market because of you. I hope we keep entertaining you. In 25 years, we want to be the biggest industry and with your blessings, that will be possible. I hope I have your blessing. We have dubbed our films and we have seen the response. Even when I don’t know Hindi, for Hindi audience I will say, Bohot shukriya.”

Pushpa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, will release in August. The film will also see Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist.