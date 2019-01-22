Allu Arjun to attend Priya Prakash Varrier’s Lover’s Day event

In order to cash in on the new-found stardom of Priya Prakash Varrier, the makers of her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love will be releasing it in multiple languages. The film has been dubbed in Telugu as Lover’s Day and the producers will be holding an audio release function in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The event will be attended by Allu Arjun, who was one of the celebrity fans of Varrier’s world-famous wink that broke the internet last year. It is noteworthy that the Arya star and his son Ayaan had recreated Varrier’s viral Oru Adaar Love clip.

The Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from Oru Adaar Love was released during Valentine’s Day last year. The bit where Priya Prakash Varrier winks at her school crush played by Roshan Abdul Rahoof took the nation by storm, and an internet sensation was born.

Billed as a romantic comedy, Omar Lulu directorial Oru Adaar Love is said to be a campus-based film that revolves around a set of teenage relationships. The music of the film has been composed by Shaan Rahman, who also scored the sensational “Jimmiki Kamal” song.

Besides Priya Prakash Varrier, the film also stars a bunch of new faces, including Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Siyadh Shajahan and Michelle Ann Daniel.

Oru Adaar Love will open in cinemas on February 14.