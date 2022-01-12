Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge celebrate two years of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: ‘The most special experience ever’

The cast and crew of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on Wednesday marked two years since the film’s release by sharing their fond memories. Allu Arjun used the occasion to express his gratitude for everyone involved in the movie. “Sweetest Recall . 2 years of #AVPL . What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. . Thank you #trivikram garu for the most spl experience ever . And my brother @musicthaman for the album of the decade , all my artists , techs. , producers n the whole team(sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in theatres on January 12, 2020, and emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

Pooja Hedge, who played the female lead in the movie, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her dancing with Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha to the film’s hit songs.

“When you make a film from your heart with a clear intention to have fun and make people laugh, magic can happen. 2 years of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo and since working with the most amazing team. We thank you for making the film YOURS,” she tweeted, while also taking some questions from fans on her Instagram account.

Composer S Thaman also shared a glimpse of the recording session of the film’s title track with foreign musicians. “All time high this is (sic),” he captioned.

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo tells an intricate tale of a wealthy family, and how its members were decided by a dubious scheme of a bitter and petty man.

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the box office success of his latest film Pushpa: The Rise, which became the biggest earner of 2021 in India.