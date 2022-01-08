scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Allu Arjun is indulging in his ‘favourite pastime’ with daughter Allu Arha, check out their adorable selfie

Allu Arjun on Saturday shared a selfie with daughter Allu Arha. The two are seen cuddling each other in the adorable picture.

January 8, 2022 2:32:49 pm
allu arjun pushpaAllu Arjun shared a cute selfie with daughter Allu Arha. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Actor Allu Arjun is celebrating his Saturday in the best way. The actor, who is basking in the success of his recent film Pushpa The Rise, shared a cute selfie with his daughter Allu Arha. “My fav pass time,” he captioned the picture. In the photo, Allu Arjun and Allu Arha are smiling at the camera and cuddling each other.

As soon as he dropped the photo, fans filled the comment section with loads of love. “Cutest pic ever,” a comment read, while another Instagram user wrote, “Cuteness in one frame.” Allu Arjun‘s wife Allu Sneha also treated fans to a video of their son Ayaan in which he was seen imitating Pushpa’s walk. 

Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun shared a still from Pushpa The Rise. “I love this still from #Pushpa . Thank you for all the love showered,” he thanked his fans. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video after having a successful run at the box office.

In Pushpa, Allu Arjun plays the role of a woodcutter, who quickly rises through the ranks of a crime syndicate and ends up at the top of the ladder. “The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me. The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career,” Allu Arjun said in a statement.

Director Sukumar thanked fans and audiences “for their love and appreciation, and making this movie a hit at the box office.”

“This is a story set in the heartland of India. The idea of taking the viewers on a journey into the cutthroat world of red sandalwood smuggling operations had been with me for some time now. I believe that viewers will appreciate the fact that the movie moves away from the absolutes of good and evil, and delivers a roller-coaster ride of action and drama. The compelling story and the fantastic performances by the talented cast will make it a must-watch immersive experience for viewers across the world,” said director-writer Sukumar in a statement.

