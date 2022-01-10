Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa The Rise impresses Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Selvaraghavan and others

Pushpa The Rise has turned into a gift that keeps on giving for Telugu star Allu Arjun. After making a dent at the box office, the film continues to draw praise from the who’s who of Indian cinema. Days after its release on Amazon Prime Video, the film is being praised by many big names in Bollywood and south cinema.

“ALLU ARJUN @alluarjun in #pushpa !!!!! INCREDIBLE!!!! What stardom! What a performance!!!!!! (sic),” tweeted Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who has made no secret about his admiration for movies made by the south filmmakers.

“Pushpa is not a film. It’s an experience, a juggernaut of attitude intensity & coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture…@alluarjunonline for me was always Arya all these years and as a fan to see him go from Arya to Pushp was just amazing. (sic),” actor Arjun Kapoor wrote on his Instagram story.

His step-sister Janhvi Kapoor has also become a fan of Allu Arjun after watching Pushpa. “The coolest man in the world,” she posted on her Instagram story.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli was also very generous in his praise for Pushpa. “@alluarjun A One man show, like the solo films of @SrBachchan as the angry young man. Mard. Son. Friend. Lover. Tactician. Hero. All rolled into one character, in an award winning performance. Beyond cool. Restrained action & dance making it, new & brilliant,” he tweeted.

Several celebrities in the south were also impressed by Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa. “#PushpaTheRise WOW ! What an entertainer!Blown away.Kudos to #Sukumar ! All the characters have done a terrific job. Addicted to @ThisIsDSP ‘s songs and BGM !And @alluarjun ,what a performance !Body language and mind blowing acting !Loved the little nuances! Hats off (sic),” tweeted award-winning filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

In return, Allu Arjun also expressed his gratitude for all the glowing feedback by personally responding to each of them.

Pushpa started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 8. In its three-week theatrical run, the film managed to gross over Rs 300 crore from its worldwide ticket sales.