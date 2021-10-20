‘Allu Arjun is a perfectionist,’ says Pushpa actor Dhananjay

A rising star from the south, Dhananjay is carving a niche for himself in the Kannada film industry by doing a variety of roles. And he nurtures the ambition to expand his popularity beyond his home ground, which is Kannada cinema. He has already made his debut with Bhairava Geetha (2018). But, his role in the upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise could be touted as his first major break in Telugu cinema.

Dhananjay also believes that this role will be widely appreciated by the audience. “I am playing one of the antagonists. My character’s name is Jolly Reddy. I really loved that character. I hope everyone will also love my performance,” he added.

Dhananjay noted that shooting for Puspha was a memorable experience in his career. “Allu Arjun is a perfectionist. He always strives for a perfect shot. Sukumar’s approach is very different. The everyday shooting was very good, I enjoyed the whole shooting process. I am very curious to watch it in theatres with the audience. It is a very good pan-India film,” he added.

Dhananjay’s recent film Salaga is keeping cash registers ringing at the box office in Karnataka. He has played a key role in the film, which is headlined by ‘Duniya’ Vijay.

He is now waiting for the release of his upcoming film Rathnan Prapancha. Billed as a road movie, the film is written and directed by Rohit Padaki. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 22.

Pushpa, meanwhile, is fast nearing completion. The film will release in two parts. The first part, titled Pushpa: The Rise, will release on December 17 this year. Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has also played the role of the antagonist in this film. The film also marks Fahadh’s debut in Telugu. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, and Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Sunil will be seen in supporting roles.