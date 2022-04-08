Allu Arjun pens thank you note on his 40th birthday: ‘Humbled.. with infinite gratitude’

Actor Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor, who gained fame across the country with his performance in the 2021 film Pushpa, thanked his fans, friends, family, teachers and well-wishers for showering him with immense love on his birthday.

The actor took to Twitter to post a thank you note on the occasion of his birthday. In the note, Arjun wrote, “Hello everyone! Firstly, I would like to thank everybody for all your wishes. It’s your love & blessings that have gotten me this far. I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans.”

“Humbled” by all the love, the actor concluded his note by writing, “I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled.. with infinite gratitude. Thank you.”

Allu Arjun also posted a monochrome picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it, “Happy at 40 🖤.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

On his special day, the actor received birthday wishes from several co-stars. His Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday @alluarjun.. my Pushpaaaaaaa.. 🔥💣💣💣💣 The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. 🔥🔥🤗 Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. 🤗 sending you tons of love ❤️🤗🤗🤗🥰.”

Happy birthday @alluarjun .. my Pushpaaaaaaa.. 🔥💣💣💣💣

The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. 🔥🔥🤗

Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. 🤗

sending you tons of love ❤️🤗🤗🤗🥰 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2022

Son of noted producer Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun is known for films like Bunny, Arya, Desamuduru, Vedam, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, among others.