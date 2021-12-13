Allu Arjun on Pushpa: Fahadh Faasil is my brother from another motherland

The pre-release event of Pushpa: The Rise is perhaps the first film in the history of big pre-release events in Telugu cinema, which was not attended by the film’s director and music director. No, Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad were not miffed and did not abandon Allu Arjun at the promotional event. The duo was busy slogging off in the post-production studio to ensure that Pushpa: The Rise releases in multiple languages on December 17.

“When I was told Sukumar was not coming to the event, it seemed very ridiculous. How can he miss this event? I was confident that I can persuade him to make it to the event no matter what. Instead, he convinced me. He asked me to tell you that everyone is working till the last minute to give them the best product. We won’t relent on the quality of the product,” Allu Arjun said at the event

In more than a 20-minute speech, Allu Arjun thanked all technicians and his co-stars who worked on Pushpa for about 2 years. Especially, he seemed quite thrilled about sharing screen space with Fahadh Faasil. “Fahadh Faasil is my brother from another motherland. It was a pleasure to have you play Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa. Looking forward to seeing you soon. I respect him a lot as an actor. I genuinely enjoyed watching him perform live. I hope you will also enjoy both our performances on screen,” he added.

Fahadh Faasil is playing the main antagonist in the two-part crime drama, which is also written by Sukumar.

Allu Arjun also congratulated the makers of Akhanda as the film has become a hit at the box office. He hoped that Pushpa will continue to drive the momentum created by Akhanda by bringing in more people to theatres. The actor also gave his best wishes for Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheelma Nayka, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, which are set to open in cinemas in the coming days.