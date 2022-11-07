Allu Arjun reveals Pushpa 2 punchline: ‘Aslu Thaggedhele’

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun gave an interesting update to his fans about his most-awaited movie, Pushpa: The Rule, while speaking at the success event of Urvasivo Rakshasivo. He expressed happiness about brother Allu Sirish finally getting a break at the box office. “I’m so happy today. I won’t feel so happy even when my films become a hit. I have been waiting for this moment so I could speak about Sirish,” he said while adding Urvasivo Rakshasivo will always remain a special film for his family.

“Sirish you don’t have to do anything and I will still love you. Whether you score a hit or not, you will remain a success always. The way you live life…I have high respect for you,” he said.

At the end of the speech, he also spoke briefly about Pushpa 2. Even though he didn’t reveal a lot of details, he seems to have shared the new punchline that he will be using in the film. “I know you all have been asking for an update on Pushpa 2. I will give you a small update. Pushpa 1, Thaggedhele (I won’t back down). Pushpa 2, Aslu Thaggedhele (I will never back down). Definitely, I think it will be positive. I’m excited. I hope that excitement touches you too,” he said.

Allu will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in November. The production work went on the floors with a few test shoots that were done last week. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise became a huge hit across the country. The film’s Hindi version became a sensational hit commercially reaching every nook and corner in north India making it a pop cultural phenomenon.

Pushpa 2 will release in cinemas next year.