Allu Arjun reviews Jathi Ratnalu, appreciates Naveen Polishetty’s performance: ‘Rise of a new age stunning performer’

Naveen Polishetty’s latest outing Jathi Ratnalu seems to be winning accolades from everyone. After getting rave reviews from film buffs on its release day, Jathi Ratnalu is now being praised by celebrities. Recently, actor Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle to compliment the KV Anudeep directorial.

Calling Naveen Polishetty’s performance in the movie as the “rise of a new age stunning performer,” the actor wrote, “Watched #JathiRatnalu last night. Congratulations to the whole team. Hilarious movie. I haven’t laughed soo much in recent years that much. @NaveenPolishety rocked the show with stellar performance. Rise of a new age stunning performer. @eyrahul was brilliant and effortless.”

Continuing his compliments for the cast and crew of Jathi Ratnalu, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star added, “@priyadarshi_i, @fariaabdullah2 and all the artists were very complimenting. Congratulations to all the technicians & nice music by @radhanmusic. My respect to the producers @nagashwin7, @swapnacinema, #priyankacdutt and Dutt garu for their conviction.”

.@priyadarshi_i , @fariaabdullah2 and all the artists were very complimenting. Congratulations to all the technicians & nice music by @radhanmusic. My respect to the producers @nagashwin7 , @swapnacinema, #priyankacdutt and Dutt garu for their conviction. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 12, 2021

In his last tweet, he wrote, “And last and the most important my respect to the director @anudeepfilm for entertaining everyone. Everybody ‘switch off your brains, watch the movie and enjoy the funnnn.'”

And last and the most important my respect to the director @anudeepfilm for entertaining everyone. Everybody “ switch off your brains , watch the movie and enjoy the funnnn “ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 12, 2021

Elated with Allu Arjun’s response to the film, Naveen Polishetty replied, “Thank you rock star @alluarjun Garu. So happy we could make you laugh. Your words mean a lot to me. Marfa dance vestuna as I am typing this :).”

Thank you rock star @alluarjun Garu. So happy we could make you laugh. Your words mean a lot to me . Marfa dance vestuna as I am typing this :) #JathiRatnalu https://t.co/kjnJN1kMOy — Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) March 12, 2021

Produced by Nag Ashwin, Jathi Ratnalu marks the second Telugu film of Naveen Polishetty in the lead. Earlier, he bagged a hit at the box office with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya in 2019.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for the Sukumar directorial venture Pushpa. After completing it, he will be working with Koratala Siva for an untitled project.