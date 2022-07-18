Allu Arjun on doing Bollywood films: ‘Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone but…’

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has gained a significant fan following in the Hindi belt after his last film Pushpa: The Rise became a smash hit. And the obvious questions are being asked whether he would do a straight Hindi film to cater to the newfound fans in north India. And even the star seems to be open to the idea of working in Hindi films when the need arises.

“Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all-out,” Allu Arjun told India Today. He was recently interviewed for the magazine’s cover story.

Pushpa: The Rise was released during the Christmas festival last year to packed houses in south India. The film’s Hindi version took about Rs 3 crore opening, surprising expectations of many trade pundits. The Hindi version did exceptional business on single screens across north India and became a sensation with great word of mouth from the audience. The film eventually took in the collection of more than Rs 108 crore in the north circuit at a time even films of the biggest Bollywood stars were struggling to break even at the box office there.

Pushpa’s success added to the ongoing existential crisis of Bollywood, which is struggling to make sense of the fast-evolving taste of the movie-watching audience. After Pushpa, the Hindi dubbed versions of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, went on to shatter the box office records in north India.

Allu Arjun is now preparing to join the sets of the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. It also stars Fahadh Faasil as the main villain.