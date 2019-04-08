Allu Arjun’s next with Sriram Venu titled Icon

Sri Venkateswara Creations on Monday announced a new project, which will have Allu Arjun in the lead role. The project has been titled Icon, announced the producers on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s 36th birthday today.

Icon will be helmed by Sriram Venu, whose last directorial outing was Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), starring Nani. The filmmakers are expected to share details of the remaining cast and crew soon.

Allu Arjun took his own sweet time to finalise his films after Naa Illu India failed to live up to the expectations at the box office. It was rumoured that he was in talks with ace filmmaker Vikram Kumar, who has films like 24, Hello, Ishq and Manam to his credit. However, the project did not materialize for reasons best known to the filmmakers.

Besides Icon, the Arya star has films with ace directors Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar in the pipeline. By the end of March, he will start shooting for his untitled film with Trivikram. The forthcoming film will be the actor-director duo’s third collaboration after hits like Julai (2012) and S/O Satyamurthy (2015).

#ICON – కనబడుట లేదు Happy to announce our 4th collaboration with Southern Star @AlluArjun. Written and Directed by Sriram Venu#HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/oRd0tbkrIH — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) April 7, 2019

After finishing Trivikram’s film, Allu Arjun is expected to join the sets of director Sukumar’s film in the second half of 2019.

It’s worth noting that Sukumar’s directorial debut Arya (2004), which was also written by him, gave the first solo break to Allu Arjun. Five years later, he did a sequel to the film, Arya 2, with Allu Arjun again, which was also a hit.