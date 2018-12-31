Allu Arjun’s next is with Trivikram Srinivas

On New Year’s eve, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun announced his next film, which will be directed by hit filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

“We are very happy to announce our 3rd collaboration with Stylish Star @alluarjun, for his next with our wizard of words #TrivikramSrinivas garu. We thank Allu Aravind garu for this wonderful opportunity and we are happy to associate with @GeethaArts for this one,” read a tweet from Haarika & Hassine Creations, the production house that will be bankrolling the project.

“The pre-production work for the movie is completed. All the details about cast & crew will be released in the press note very soon. Movie will start in January 2019” said the filmmakers in a statement.

The upcoming untitled film will mark the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram. The actor-director duo has previously delivered Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy.

In 2018, Allu Arjun did just one film, Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, which failed to meet the expectations.

Hello ! I have been waiting to announce this officially . My Next film is with Trivikram garu . Produced by Allu Arvind&Radhkrishna garu . I Thank my Fans & movie lovers for waiting patiently. I can never forget the love showered . Thank you 🙏🏼 #AA19 pic.twitter.com/rZvJ7FxkYI — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 31, 2018

Trivikram, meanwhile, delivered two films this year. He started 2018 on a very disappointing note with Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi. The film, rated poorly both by critics and the audience, became one of the biggest flops of 2018. This was in addition to the plagiarism charges that was levelled against Trivikram by the creator of French film Largo Winch.

However, he made a comeback this year with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which had Jr NTR in the lead.