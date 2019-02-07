Toggle Menu
Allu Arjun meets Brahmanandam, says the comedian is ‘real Iron Man’

Actor Allu Arjun met 63-year-old actor Brahmanandam on Thursday. The comedian had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery.

Allu Arjun and Brahmanandam shared screen space in Race Gurram.

Veteran Telugu comedian Brahmanandam had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery in Mumbai. Now, the actor is back in Hyderabad and taking rest.

Actor Allu Arjun met the 63-year-old actor on Thursday and spent some quality time with him. Allu and Brahmanandam have shared screen space in Race Gurram.

Sharing a photo of himself at Brahmanandam’s residence, Allu wrote, “Real Iron Man . Man with a strong heart . Funny & Fearless . Soo happy to see my Kill Bill Pandey killing it . 😘❤️”

Replying to the tweet, actor Ravi Kishan, who played the villain in Race Gurram, wrote, “Ha ha ha true my bro. Jai ho Kill Bill Pandey. Wishes from Maddali Shiva Reddy.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy prepping for his next project with Trivikram Srinivas.

