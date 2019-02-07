Allu Arjun meets Brahmanandam, says the comedian is ‘real Iron Man’

Veteran Telugu comedian Brahmanandam had recently undergone a heart bypass surgery in Mumbai. Now, the actor is back in Hyderabad and taking rest.

Advertising

Actor Allu Arjun met the 63-year-old actor on Thursday and spent some quality time with him. Allu and Brahmanandam have shared screen space in Race Gurram.

Sharing a photo of himself at Brahmanandam’s residence, Allu wrote, “Real Iron Man . Man with a strong heart . Funny & Fearless . Soo happy to see my Kill Bill Pandey killing it . 😘❤️”

Real Iron Man . Man with a strong heart . Funny & Fearless . Soo happy to see my Kill Bill Pandey killing it . 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/1bYygm84OL — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 7, 2019

Replying to the tweet, actor Ravi Kishan, who played the villain in Race Gurram, wrote, “Ha ha ha true my bro. Jai ho Kill Bill Pandey. Wishes from Maddali Shiva Reddy.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy prepping for his next project with Trivikram Srinivas.