Actors review RRR: Allu Arjun calls SS Rajamouli ‘pride of the country’, Mahesh Babu says the film is ‘epic’

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has become the the biggest opening-day grosser in Indian film history, with over Rs 223 crore in the bank. The film has been declared a winner by the audience, critics as well as the celebrities. Megastar Chiranjeevi, among others, took to Twitter to share their reviews of the film. “#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece,” he wrote, calling it a “glowing and mind-blowing testimony to SS Rajamouli’s unparalleled Cinematic vision.” Filmmaker Atlee called RRR an emotional mass entertainer. “Everyone’s efforts were on top, Tarak sir mass, wild and emotional Bheem is close to heart,” he wrote, adding Ram Charan’s character “guarantees goosebumps.”

Allu Arjun was also all praise for the film. Congratulating the team, he described SS Rajamouli as the “pride” of the country. He said the film has the best performance of Ram Charan’s career. “Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R,” he concluded.

Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed 🤗🙏🏻 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 26, 2022

There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2022

Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 26, 2022

#RRR @ssrajamouli sir wat a emotional mass entertainer loved film , everyone’s efforts were on top@tarak9999 sir mass,wild&emotional Bheem is close to heart sir❤️ @AlwaysRamCharan sir mass,stylish grantees goosebumps sir @DVVMovies awesome production , hats off to the team RRR — atlee (@Atlee_dir) March 25, 2022

@ssrajamouli garu’s superbly crafted #RRR exceeded expectations with great performances of RAM & BHEEM @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999. What a treat of RISE ROAR & REVOLT with @mmkeeravaani’s EPIC music, @kksenthilkumar3’s EXCELLENT cinematography n EXTRAVAGANT action sequences pic.twitter.com/5ExFFLS3jS — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) March 25, 2022

The 3 lions are RRRoaring with pride. the volcano which was forced to be dormant has erupted. the wild fire is getting wilder & will get even wilder. let's applaud the creative magician @ssrajamouli. SALUTE to #RRRMovie team.@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DVVMovies — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) March 26, 2022

One heart, One roar, Two lions… Ram Charan & NTR in #RRRMovie are blood brothers whose power packed #Dosti rocks the screen. @tarak9999 🙏@AlwaysRamCharan 🙏 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) March 26, 2022

Congratulations to the entire team of #RRRMovie and @DVVMovies for the grand success.

Sensational performances by @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan.

What else can we expect from a @ssrajamouli sir film 🙏🏼 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) March 25, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Raashii Khanna said that RRR “raises the bar of Indian cinema.” Mahesh Babu’s tweet read, “There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!”

He specifically mentioned RRR’s popular ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. “The law of gravity didn’t seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying,” he wrote, adding, “Hats off to the entire team of #RRR for executing this mammoth project!! So so proud!”

Krish Jagarlamudi called the SS Rajamouli directorial “superbly crafted” film that has “exceeded expectations with great performances of RAM & BHEEM.”

Apart from receiving raving reviews, RRR is also roaring at the box office. The film has surpassed Baahubali 2’s opening record. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “RRR’ SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1… OVERTAKES ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… ‘RRR’ IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA… WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr.” He further broke down the box office figures. In another tweet, he wrote the film made Rs 75 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 27.5 crore in the Nizam region, Rs 14.5 crore in Karnataka and Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu. In North India, it made Rs 25 crore.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. The film released on February 25.