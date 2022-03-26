scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 26, 2022
Actors review RRR: Allu Arjun calls SS Rajamouli ‘pride of the country’, Mahesh Babu says the film is ‘epic’

From director Atlee to actor Mahesh Babu, celebrities are sharing their reactions to SS Rajamouli's latest release RRR.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
Updated: March 26, 2022 7:10:37 pm
RRR reactionsCelebrities shared their reactions on SS Rajamouli's RRR. (Photo: RRR/Twitter, Mahesh Babu/Instagram, Allu Arjun/Instagram)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has become the the biggest opening-day grosser in Indian film history, with over Rs 223 crore in the bank. The film has been declared a winner by the audience, critics as well as the celebrities. Megastar Chiranjeevi, among others, took to Twitter to share their reviews of the film. “#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece,” he wrote, calling it a “glowing and mind-blowing testimony to SS Rajamouli’s unparalleled Cinematic vision.” Filmmaker Atlee called RRR an emotional mass entertainer. “Everyone’s efforts were on top, Tarak sir mass, wild and emotional Bheem is close to heart,” he wrote, adding Ram Charan’s character “guarantees goosebumps.”

Allu Arjun was also all praise for the film. Congratulating the team, he described SS Rajamouli as the “pride” of the country. He said the film has the best performance of Ram Charan’s career. “Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R,” he concluded.

ALSO READ |RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

Raashii Khanna said that RRR “raises the bar of Indian cinema.” Mahesh Babu’s tweet read, “There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!”

He specifically mentioned RRR’s popular ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. “The law of gravity didn’t seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying,” he wrote, adding, “Hats off to the entire team of #RRR for executing this mammoth project!! So so proud!”

MORE TO READ |RRR director SS Rajamouli on how Jr NTR, Ram Charan have grown as actors: ‘They didn’t know how to pick scripts, how films worked before’

Krish Jagarlamudi called the SS Rajamouli directorial “superbly crafted” film that has “exceeded expectations with great performances of RAM & BHEEM.”

Apart from receiving raving reviews, RRR is also roaring at the box office. The film has surpassed Baahubali 2’s opening record. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “RRR’ SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1… OVERTAKES ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… ‘RRR’ IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA… WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr.” He further broke down the box office figures. In another tweet, he wrote the film made Rs 75 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 27.5 crore in the Nizam region, Rs 14.5 crore in Karnataka and Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu. In North India, it made Rs 25 crore.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. The film released on February 25.

