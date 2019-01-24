Allu Arjun: I am always excited about ‘Lover’s Day’

Tollywood star Allu Arjun on Wednesday attended the audio release of Lover’s Day in Hyderabad. Lover’s Day is the title of the Telugu dubbed version of upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. He shared reasons as to why he decided to support the film, whose star cast comprised of newcomers.

He said that the viral video from Oru Adaar Love was one of the reasons why he graced the event. In a faux pas, while talking about the viral sensations from the south Indian film industry, the DJ star said, “Why Bahubali killed Kattappa? became a viral trend worldwide.” However, without making an attempt to correct his statement, he ignored the blunder and continued with his speech. The star was referring to “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” viral question that helped Baahubali: The Conclusion to collect Rs 1,000 crore in 10 days.

Allu Arjun continued: “Malayalam audience have accepted me and supported all my movies. And today, a Malayalam film is coming to the Telugu film industry. Even as I can’t do it for every Malayalam film that releases here, I wanted to encourage landmark films such as this one release here.”

The actor said the main reason for him to attend the event was distributor Vinod Reddy. He noted that the latter stood by him in his trying times and he took this opportunity to appreciate his loyalty.

Allu Arjun said Valentine’s Day was one of his favourite days. “When I was 14, somebody told me that February 14 was Lover’s Day. And I have been celebrating the day every year since then. I am more excited about ‘Lover’s Day’ than my own birthday,” he added.

Billed as a romantic comedy, Omar Lulu directorial Oru Adaar Love is said to be a campus-based film that revolves around a set of teenage relationships. The music of the film has been composed by Shaan Rahman, who also scored the sensational “Jimmiki Kamal” song.

Besides Priya Prakash Varrier, the film also stars a bunch of new faces, including Roshan Abdul Rahoof, Noorin Shereef, Siyadh Shajahan and Michelle Ann Daniel.

Oru Adaar Love will open in cinemas on February 14.