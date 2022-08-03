Pushpa star Allu Arjun undergoes makeover for Sukumar’s ad film, see photo

August 3, 2022 2:51:20 pm
Telugu actor Allu Arjun recently shot an ad with his favourite director Sukumar. And it seems the star has trimmed the thick beard he had maintained for his popular character Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise. He had taken up the bearded look to play the brutish Pushpa, who rises through the ranks to become the boss of a crime syndicate.
The advertisement was shot by popular cinematographer R. Rathnavelu and his latest collaboration with Allu Arjun and Sukumar made him nostalgic. “Three of us shooting together after 18 years since the epic Arya ! Very Happy n emotional though dear @alluarjun dear @aryasukku ! (sic),” he tweeted.
It’s noteworthy that Allu Arjun’s first major break in his career was Arya. The film marked the directorial debut of Sukumar in 2004, and it became the biggest blockbuster of that year. Rathnavelu had shot the film. Allu Arjun and Sukumar later followed up the success with Arya 2 in 2009, which also became a hit at the box office. After a gap of over a decade, the duo again came together for Pushpa: The Rise. And the film was not just a hit in the Telugu states but it became a pop cultural sensation across the country.
Three of us shooting together after 18 years since the epic Arya ❤️ ! Very Happy n emotional though ❤️ dear @alluarjun dear @aryasukku ! L pic.twitter.com/zNd26XKib3
— Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) August 3, 2022
The sequel for the movie, titled Pushpa: The Rule, is in the works. The makers were all set to take the movie on the floors in August. However, it has been put on hold amid the ongoing strike by Telugu film producers, who are grappling with the challenges of the fast evolving landscape of cinema.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
