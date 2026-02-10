Allu Arjun takes legal action as marketing executive claims he has a ‘big entourage’, a 42-point dos and don’ts list for meeting him

Actor Allu Arjun has initiated legal action against a brand manager after she claimed in a podcast that the actor has rules for interacting with him, including a 42-point list of do’s and don’ts list of how to behave in front of him. She also made comments of how large the actor’s entourage is.

Allu Arjun’s team released a statement on Tuesday after a clip from her interview went viral. “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation procedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information,” the note read.

A recent video spreading baseless allegations about @alluarjun garu is completely false. The matter is being taken seriously and legal action is being initiated against those responsible. Kindly refrain from sharing unverified content. pic.twitter.com/HwHU7Ti51k — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) February 10, 2026

Claims about Allu Arjun

In a recent conversation, a media sales person revealed that when she shot for a campaign with the Pushpa star, she learnt that his management sends She shared that the rules dictate that one cannot look into his eyes and has to always maintain a one-arm distance from him. She recalled that one cannot use their phone in his presence and shared that Allu Arjun’s security team snatched her phone when he entered the room.

Kaveri Baruah, a media salesperson, shared with YouTube channel Sweekriti Talks that south stars often come with a big entourage and three tiers of managers, where their managers also have managers. “Before meeting him, we had a note with 42 do’s and dont’s. And they have a manager for a manager for a manager,” she shared. “They have one big manager, then another manager who reports to that manager. And they are very strict. Don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake hands…” she said, as the interviewer broke into a laugh.

When the interviewer asked Kaveri about more such rules, she said, “One hand distance. And you cannot use your phone, of course. When he came in, I was sitting on the side. I was doing something on my phone. His bodyguard jumped in front of me and snatched my phone. He said, ‘Not allowed’. I was like, ‘Excuse me? I am just doing my work’. He said, ‘No phones allowed’.”

She explained that the stars in the south are more strict as compared to Bollywood stars as “Mumbai is very okay and casual with the celebrity effect. Mumbai is very easy for them to navigate but the rest of the country is very obsessed about actors.” Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa The Rule, which made over Rs 1700 crore worldwide.

What Karan Johar, Sanjay Gupta said about Bollywood’s entourage issues

In the last few months, conversations around entourage cost of Bollywood celebrities has been gaining steam. In an earlier chat with Cyrus Broacha, director Sanjay Gupta shared that some Bollywood stars have an entourage of 30 people. He also revealed that certain stars have six vanity vans. “I know certain actors who have six makeup vans. It’s mandatory. The first van is his personal space. This is real; I’m very serious. Wahan saab nanga baithte hain (Sir sits naked in that van). Then, next to that is saab’s other van, wahan pe saab makeup and hair karte hain (There, sir has his makeup and hair done). Uske baaju mein is the van jahan saab meetings karte hain (In the van next to that, sir has his meetings). Hear me out. There’s a fourth van, which has his gym. Wahan saab workout karte hain (Sir works out there). I said fine. You have to keep one thing in mind; workout van means he’ll bring his trainer, his assistant, the driver of the van, and the maintainance man of the van. That’s six people for one van. Then, makeup and hair and the stylists have their own assistants,” he revealed.

In another chat with Komal Nahta, Karan Johar spoke about the increasing entourage costs and said that he has an “ethical problem” with these costs. “My problem is with actors who are getting mammoth payments and still expect the producers to pay for their basic needs. Show some grace. It’s strange to me when these small issues become points of contention. I don’t understand why some actors travel with six to eight people in their entourage,” he said.