Ahead of Pushpa 2, watch Allu Arjun as the menacing hero promoting a fast food brand

The popularity of Pushparaj is so enormous that the character has a fan base not just in India but across the world. Even international cricketers Dwayne Bravo and David Warner have emulated the dance step from Pushpa song “Srivalli”, which stands as a testimony to the reach of the film and the character Pushparaj. Now, popular fast food brand KFC is tapping into the popularity of Allu Arjun and his Pushparaj. In a new ad, the actor is seen playing Pushparaj.

Here are pictures from the sets of the ad shoot:

However, even before the official release of the ad, it has been unveiled on YouTube. Throughout the ad, Allu Arjun is using the Rayalseema slang, which was used in Pushpa. Here’s the promo:

Arjun has become a pan-Indian star, which has led many leading brands to make him their ambassador. The Telugu actor is now endorsing Zomato, Rapido, Coco-Cola, Frooti and 7up. According to reports, Bunny recently turned down an offer worth Rs 10 crore to endorse a popular pan masala brand.

A lot of credit for Allu Arjun’s personal success goes to Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film tells the story of Pushparaj, a daily labourer who rises through the ranks of the redwood smuggling underworld. The film became a blockbuster across the country garnering a huge fan base for Arjun. The second part of the film, Pushpa: The Rule, is in the pre-production phase.