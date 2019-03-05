Allu Arjun joins hands with Sukumar

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Monday announced his 20th movie. The yet-to-be-titled flick will be directed by Sukumar. This announcement marks the third collaboration of Allu and Sukumar after Arya and Arya 2.

Advertising

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will, reportedly, start rolling in the second half of this year. The complete details regarding the cast and crew are awaited.

Allu Arjun will soon begin shooting for his film with director Trivikram.

Director Sukumar, meanwhile, was all set to helm Mahesh Babu’s next. However, Mahesh on Monday announced that he has opted out of the project.

The Maharshi actor wrote on Twitter, “Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par exellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film. All the best sir for your new film 😊👍”