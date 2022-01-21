scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo release in Hindi stopped to protect Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada

The Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is directed by Rohit Dhawan and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
January 21, 2022 5:57:10 pm
allu arjun pooja hegde stills Ala VaikunthapurramulooAla Vaikunthapurramuloo released in 2020 in Telugu.

The theatrical release of the Hindi version of actor Allu Arjun’s 2020 hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been cancelled. The film was supposed to open in cinemas on January 26 to cash in on the empty window at the box office and the newfound popularity of Allu Arjun in the Hindi belt. However, the distributors have given up the plan after discussions with the makers of Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

“To media & Trade Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same,” read a statement posted by Goldmines Telefilms, which was supposed to release the film in Hindi.

Also Read |Pushpa effect: After Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, dubbed hits of Vijay, Ajith, and Ram Charan to release in North India

The buzz is producer Allu Aravind, the father of Allu Arjun and the original producer of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, intervened to stop Manish Shah, who has the Hindi dubbing rights, from releasing the movie in theatres to save the box office prospects of Shehzada.

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, with Allu Aravind as a co-producer. It was feared that the release of the Hindi dubbed version would greatly undercut the relevance of Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The Hindi remake is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is expected to release later this year.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is still playing in some theatres in north India, despite its release on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. It is said that the Hindi version is nearing the Rs 90 crore mark.

