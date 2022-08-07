Allu Arjun heaps praise on Bimbisara: ‘An entertainment for all age groups’

Telugu star Allu Arjun has heaped praise on the recent Telugu release, Bimbisara, which is also garnering a good response from audiences. The historical fantasy film, directed by Mallidi Vasistha, has Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the titular role, who has also produced the film under his banner N.T.R Arts. On Twitter, Allu Arjun applauded Vassistha and Kalyan Ram for coming up with this unique attempt.

He wrote, “Big congratulations to #Bimbisara team. Very interesting & and engaging fantasy film. Impactful presence by @NANDAMURIKALYAN

garu. My respect for him for always bringing in new talent into the industry & attempting new kind of films (sic).”

He added, “I appreciate the debut dir @DirVassishta for handling it well. Commendation to all the technicians & artists. (sic)”

Bimbisara is about a ruthless ruler of 500 BC, who controls his kingdom with an iron fist. He slaughters whoever opposes him. The film plays with the idea of what if such a formidable king ends up in contemporary times, and what if he aims to conquer the modern world as well. Apart from the unique premise, the film is also getting lauded for its lavish making and action choreography.

Also written by its director Vassistha, Bimbisara stars Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Srinivasa Reddy. It has dialogues by Vasudeva Muneppagari and music by MM Keeravani and Chirrantan Bhatt. Chota K. Naidu, known for films Kotha Bangaru Lokam and Tiger, has cranked the camera for the film.