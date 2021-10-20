Allu Arjun congratulates Most Eligible Bachelor stars Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde

The team of Most Eligible Bachelor (MEB) held an event to celebrate the success of the film in Hyderabad on Tuesday with Allu Arjun as a special guest. Actors Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde, who were the leads in the film, were present as well.

Addressing the event, Allu Arjun congratulated the film’s team for their success at the box office. He said, “Akhil, congratulations. I am personally very happy about your success. I feel him like a younger brother. He dances well and performs action stunts well. But, he wanted to do a story and a character by leaving all his strengths behind. He made a choice, and I respect that. And, I believe that your respect for the character (in the film) has brought success to you. An actor’s choice is everything.”

Praising Pooja Hegde, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star said, “With each film, Pooja is increasing her career graph. As an actor, I think I am qualified to say that you have gone two steps above as an actor with this film. This is your best performance by far. Congratulations, and I am personally very happy for you that you are going up and up.”

Akhil Akkineni thanked Allu Arjun in his speech for gracing the event and supporting the team.

Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the musical compositions in Most Eligible Bachelor have been handled by Gopi Sundar. Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma produced the movie under Geetha Arts 2 banner.