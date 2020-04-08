Allu Arjun shares first look of Pushpa

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Allu Arjun, who celebrates his birthday today, has given the best return gift to his fans. The actor unveiled the title and first look of his next film.

Revealing the first look and title on Twitter, Arjun wrote, “First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika”

Wishing the actor on his birthday, Pushpa director Sukumar tweeted, “Wishing My Man @alluarjun, Very Happiest Bday . Thank you in Believing me . looking Forward for a Great Journey of #AA20”

Allu Arjun is known as ‘Stylish Star’ for pulling off western outfits, but looks like the actor is going desi in Pushpa. Going by the poster, just like his cousin Ram Charan and Varun Tej in their recent films, Arjun too is going to play a true-blue village man. At present, the makers have not shared details about the project.

First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

#Pushpa my best wishes to @alluarjun brother ♥️ this one is surely goona make people go crazy !!

Godbless the whole team ♥️🤟🏽🎥🤩✍️ pic.twitter.com/Zgg3NTb4PE — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 8, 2020

Happiest birthday to this fab human being @alluarjun ☺️ all the best for #Pushpa the first looks great . Good luck bunny 🌟 — Hansika (@ihansika) April 8, 2020

Wishing the SOUTHERN STYLISH STAR @alluarjun aka maa bunny a Very Happy Birthday.

Loved this intense look 👌👌👌#Pushpa #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/fLkMA1BP1w — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 8, 2020

Pushpa will also star Rashmika Mandanna, who will be sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time. She was last seen in the 2020 release Sarileru Neekevvaru, opposite Mahesh Babu.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @alluarjun sir! Here’s the first look of “P U S H P A”, hope you guys like it!” Rashmika tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi shared a cute throwback photo, wishing Allu Arjun on his birthday.

“Dance లో grace, ఆ వయస్సు నుంచే ఉంది. Bunnyలోని కసి, కృషి నాకు చాలా ఇష్టం. Happy Birthday Bunny! @alluarjun నువ్వు బాగుండాలబ్బా.. (He was a graceful dancer since that age. I admire Bunny’s hardwork and passion. Happy birthday Bunny. You should always do well.”

