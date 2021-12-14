Allu Arjun expresses regret after fans get injured at cancelled event: ‘Personally monitoring the situation’

Actor Allu Arjun‘s fans gathered in large numbers at Geetha Arts and N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad for an interaction with the star. But chaos ensued after the event was cancelled, resulting in stone-pelting and a lathi-charge, according to Telangana Today. Following the incident, Allu Arjun expressed his regret in a statement.

He wrote on Twitter, “I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset, and I am never going to take them for granted.”

The event organisers had reportedly secured permission for 200 people, and had to cancel after more than 2000 people showed up.

Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rise, which will have a theatrical run in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada from 17th December.

Directed by Sukumar, the Mythri Movie Makers’ production also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh. Devi Sri Prasad provided the music for the movie, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handled the cinematography.