Allu Arjun’s elder brother Allu Bobby ties the knot

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s elder brother Allu Bobby tied the knot with Mumbai-based yoga instructor Neela Shah in a small ceremony on Friday, which was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.

Advertising

Allu Bobby himself took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from the ceremony with his beautiful bride.

“Folks I am married !!!… this is a new beginning for me . Please Bless me !!! It got married in 2005, had a peaceful divorce in 2016. However God has taught me to Move on and live happily! My family fully supported me on this,” he shared on his social media handle.

This is Allu Bobby’s second wedding. He was earlier married to Neelima Bandi. They have a ten-year-old daughter, Allu Anvitha.

However, the producer’s brother Allu Arjun was unable to attend the wedding due to his work commitments. The actor is currently filming the tentatively-titled AA19. The movie features Pooja Hegde as the female lead and will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.