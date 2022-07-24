scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Allu Arjun drops new picture sporting a bearded look; fans tag him ‘Stunning’ and ‘Handsome’

Allu Arjun on Sunday surprised fans by posting a picture of his new look. The actor is sporting a see-through T-shirt in the picture.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 5:35:27 pm
Allu ArjunAllu Arjun drops a new picture on his social media handles. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Telugu star Allu Arjun surprised fans with his new look on Sunday. The Pushpa actor took to social media to drop a monochrome picture in which he was looking away from the camera. In the photo, the star was sporting a black see-through T-shirt, but his sharp look hooked fans even more.

Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section with love and appreciation for his new bearded look. One of the fans wrote, “Brand ambassador for the cutest face in the world,” while others tagged him as ‘Stunning’, ‘Classy’ and ‘Smart’.

Earlier talking about working in Hindi movies, Allu Arjun had told India Today, “Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all out.” The actor had also told PTI earlier this year that he would want to venture into Bollywood. “I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon it will happen. It does take courage. You have to risk it to work in another industry.”

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December 2021, was a huge success. The sequel Pushpa: The Rule will also star Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. In addition to this, the ‘Stylish Star’ will also be seen in AA21 with Koratala Siva and Icon with Venu Sriram.

