Allu Arha’s Anjali Anjali video is the cutest thing ever

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha celebrated her 4th birthday today. (Photo: Allu Sneha/Instagram)

On his daughter Allu Arha’s 4th birthday, actor Allu Arjun shared a video on his social media handles as a treat for his fans. The video features Arha, who performs on Ilaiyaraaja’s 1990 song “Anjali Anjali”.

In the song, Arha is seen along with her brother Allu Ayaan, grandfather Allu Arvind and by the end of the video, ‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun also makes an appearance.

The visuals of the song have been recreated in the best way possible. As it begins, we meet the cute Allu Arha and also get a glimpse of her personality and bond with Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun also shared adorable photos of Allu Arha on Instagram, wishing his daughter on her birthday. He wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel. #alluarha”

Happy birthday, Allu Arha!

