Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Allu Arjun has a ‘fun night’ in Hyderabad as he shakes a leg on Pushpa song Oo Antava with DJ Martin Garrix, watch

Allu Arjun joined DJ Martin Garrix for a fun show in Hyderabad on Saturday night, where he danced to Pusha chartbuster song 'Oo Antava'.

Allu Arjun Oo Antava DJ Martin GarrixAllu Arjun displayed the famous Pushpa's beard move to DJ Martin Garrix. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Allu Arjun is busy with the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise but people can’t have enough of the film. On March 4, Allu Arjun joined popular DJ Martin Garrix for a show in Hyderabad where he was seen dancing to the film’s Oo Antava. The song, picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu remains a popular choice.

While the actor himself shared some photos from the gala night, Allu Arjun’s fan pages have his videos dancing to the song. A video from backstage also shows Allu Arjun teaching the famous Pushpa move to the DJ.

Also read |Pushpa director Sukumar says when he writes dialogues, he wonders if they’ll become big on Instagram Reels: ‘It is completely influencing us’

Watch videos of Allu Arjun:

Sharing the photos from last night, Allu Arjun wrote, “What a Funn Night . Oo anta va with @martingarrix . Hyderabad Thaggedele 🫳🏽.” In reply, DJ Martin Garrix wrote, “🔥🔥❤️❤️ thank you for joining bro.” DJ Martin Garrix shared more photos from the night and wrote, “🤯🤯 Hyderabad last night was INSANE, thank you for the crazy energy! Excited to play in Chennai tonight 🇮🇳❤️.”

See all photos of Allu Arjun from last night:

 

Allu Arjun is busy with the second installment of the Sukumar-directed franchise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The highly anticipated project is slated to hit the theatres as a Makar Sankranti 2024 release.

Allu Arjun also has Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming untitled project in his kitty, which is bankrolled by T-Series.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 17:41 IST
