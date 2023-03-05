Allu Arjun has a ‘fun night’ in Hyderabad as he shakes a leg on Pushpa song Oo Antava with DJ Martin Garrix, watch

Allu Arjun is busy with the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise but people can’t have enough of the film. On March 4, Allu Arjun joined popular DJ Martin Garrix for a show in Hyderabad where he was seen dancing to the film’s Oo Antava. The song, picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu remains a popular choice.

While the actor himself shared some photos from the gala night, Allu Arjun’s fan pages have his videos dancing to the song. A video from backstage also shows Allu Arjun teaching the famous Pushpa move to the DJ.

Watch videos of Allu Arjun:

Sharing the photos from last night, Allu Arjun wrote, “What a Funn Night . Oo anta va with @martingarrix . Hyderabad Thaggedele 🫳🏽.” In reply, DJ Martin Garrix wrote, “🔥🔥❤️❤️ thank you for joining bro.” DJ Martin Garrix shared more photos from the night and wrote, “🤯🤯 Hyderabad last night was INSANE, thank you for the crazy energy! Excited to play in Chennai tonight 🇮🇳❤️.”

See all photos of Allu Arjun from last night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix)

Allu Arjun is busy with the second installment of the Sukumar-directed franchise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The highly anticipated project is slated to hit the theatres as a Makar Sankranti 2024 release.

Allu Arjun also has Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming untitled project in his kitty, which is bankrolled by T-Series.