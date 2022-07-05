scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Allu Arjun colour coordinates with his family during Tanzania vacation, fans shower love

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise emerged a one of the biggest blockbusters pan-India in recent times. The Telugu star will return in its sequel, that has Vijay Sethupathi joining the cast.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 12:27:17 pm
allu arjun wife sneha kidsAllu Arjun is on a family vacation. (Photo: Instagram/Sneha Allu Arjun)

Telugu actor Allu Arjun gave fans a happy portrait of his family, as he posed with wife Sneha and his two kids, Allu Arha, Allu Ayaan, in a new photo. Allu, who delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, Pushpa: The Rise last year, is on a family vacation to Tanzania.

Sneha took to her Instagram handle and shared the click from Serengeti National Park. The four are colour coordinated in white, and giving fans family goals.

Also read |Allu Arjun says Major ‘touches every Indian heart,’ calls Adivi Sesh ‘man of the show’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa released in December 2021 and climbed the charts in no time. It also emerged as a massive hit in the Hindi speaking belt, adding to the list of Telugu movies performing well pan-India. Pushpa also had actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special dance number “Oo Antava”, that received a thumbs-up from across film industries.

Allu Arjun will reprise his role of Pushpa Raj in the film’s sequel expected to release in 2023. It will bring back director Sukumar at the helm, along with actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Also read |The best and the worst Telugu films of 2022 so far: RRR, Major, Sarkaru Vaari Patta, Bheemla Nayak on the list

Ramesh Bala on Tuesday revealed that Pushpa 2 will also star Vijay Sethupathi. He tweeted, “#VijaySethupathi to be a part of #Pushpa sequel.. He will play a mean baddie in the movie.. #FahadhFaasil ‘s character will be still there in the sequel as Police Officer..”

