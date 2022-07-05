Allu Arjun colour coordinates with his family during Tanzania vacation, fans shower love

Telugu actor Allu Arjun gave fans a happy portrait of his family, as he posed with wife Sneha and his two kids, Allu Arha, Allu Ayaan, in a new photo. Allu, who delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times, Pushpa: The Rise last year, is on a family vacation to Tanzania.

Sneha took to her Instagram handle and shared the click from Serengeti National Park. The four are colour coordinated in white, and giving fans family goals.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa released in December 2021 and climbed the charts in no time. It also emerged as a massive hit in the Hindi speaking belt, adding to the list of Telugu movies performing well pan-India. Pushpa also had actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special dance number “Oo Antava”, that received a thumbs-up from across film industries.

Allu Arjun will reprise his role of Pushpa Raj in the film’s sequel expected to release in 2023. It will bring back director Sukumar at the helm, along with actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Ramesh Bala on Tuesday revealed that Pushpa 2 will also star Vijay Sethupathi. He tweeted, “#VijaySethupathi to be a part of #Pushpa sequel.. He will play a mean baddie in the movie.. #FahadhFaasil ‘s character will be still there in the sequel as Police Officer..”