Allu Arjun turns cheerleader: Inside brother Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s ‘magical’ pre-wedding yacht bash

Allu Sirish and Nayanika kicked off their wedding celebrations with a glamorous yacht party in Dubai. From sunset views to champagne moments with Allu Arjun, the bash was all joy.

Feb 5, 2026 06:38 PM IST
Allu Sirish, NayanikaAllu Sirish and Nayanika will get married on March 6. (Photo: Instagram/Allu Sirish)
Allu Sirish and his fiancée Nayanika, who are set to marry on March 6, recently began their wedding festivities with an elegant pre-wedding celebration in Dubai. The intimate bash unfolded across January 30 and 31 aboard a luxury yacht. On Thursday, Sirish shared a video from the celebration on Instagram, offering a peek into the festivities attended by close friends and family, including his elder brother, superstar Allu Arjun, Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy, and actor-singer Sophie Choudry.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika share pre-wedding bash video

Cruising along the Jumeirah coastline, the private yacht provided a breathtaking backdrop, with the Dubai skyline glowing during sunset. The video captures the couple and the guests fully immersed in the moment and soaking in the festive vibe.

Video also shows Sirish uncorking a bottle of champagne and spraying it into the air, while Allu Arjun is seen standing beside him. Guests can be seen raising their glasses and recording the celebration. In another warm moment from the video, Sirish is seen planting a gentle kiss on Nayanika’s cheek as they smile and move through the gathering, greeting friends and family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

 

Sophie Choudry shares pics from Allu Sirish and Nayanika party

Earlier, Sophie Choudry had also shared a series of photos and videos from the pre-wedding party on her social media. Sharing her joy at being part of the celebration, Sophie wrote, “The most amazing time celebrating my dearest, sweetest Siri @allusirish & his gorgeous bride to be Nayanika. You guys are so so beautiful together Stay this happy, blessed and aligned always 💖🧿 And Arjunthank you for being you 🥺🖤 #memoriesforlife @alluarjunonline. #bestiesgettingmarried #allusirish #dubai #sophiechoudry (sic).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

 

Her posts also included pictures with the couple, Allu Arjun, and Sirish’s brother Allu Bobby, highlighting the close bond shared by the guests.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie’s birth, shares ‘she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions’: ‘Priyanka Chopra was so inspiring to me’

Sirish and Nayanika’s relationship

Sirish and Nayanika had earlier exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 31, in the presence of their closest friends and family. Announcing the engagement, Sirish had shared how their story began, revealing that they first truly connected at a wedding party hosted by Nithiin and Shalini, Nayanika’s best friend, for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

 

Story continues below this ad

“That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met. And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that’s How I Met Your Mother,” he wrote at the time.
March 6 also holds special significance for the family, as it marks the wedding anniversary of Sirish’s elder brother Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, who tied the knot on the same date in 2011.

Allu Arjun too got married on March 6

Explaining how the date was chosen, Sirish said, “When our wedding dates were being arrived at as per charts and kundalis, we were given two favorable dates – 25 February and March 6. Our next thought was to pick the date that matched our venue’s availability. And that just happened to be, well, March 6. It was only then that we even realized this very happy coincidence – of sharing our wedding date with Bunny and Sneha’s! This date has been deeply meaningful for all of us, and knowing that I’m marrying Nayanika that same day feels like a blessing…feels like destiny!”

He added that witnessing the life his brother and Sneha have built together has been deeply inspiring, and that he hopes to create a journey rooted in love, understanding, and mutual respect with Nayanika.

Sirish also confirmed that their wedding will follow South Indian traditions and will not feature a sangeet ceremony.

