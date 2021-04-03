Allu Arjun celebrates son Ayaan’s birthday during a family vacation in Maldives, see photos

Actor Allu Arjun has taken a break from his busy schedule to celebrate his son Ayaan’s seventh birthday. The actor, along with his family, has headed to Maldives for a short vacation. On Saturday morning, Allu Arjun posted a picture in which Ayaan is seen cutting the birthday cake while the actor, his wife Sneha and his daughter Arha are seen singing the birthday song.

Sharing the picture, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan . Your the love of my life. Wish u many more beautiful years to come . Love Nana . #alluayaan #allufamily”

Later in the day, Arjun shared how Ayaan’s birthday was everything about “Fam Jam.” The actor also shared a video on Instagram stories featuring Sneha and Arha.

Check out some pictures here:

Earlier on Samantha Akkineni's talk show, Allu Arjun had spoken about his kids. He said while his son Ayaan is camera shy, Arha loves to pose and shoot videos.

Earlier on Samantha Akkineni’s talk show, Allu Arjun had spoken about his kids. He said while his son Ayaan is camera shy, Arha loves to pose and shoot videos.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is looking forward to the release of Pushpa. The makers of the film shared a teaser on Saturday and announced that the first look of Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun’s character, will be shared on April 7. The Sukumar directorial, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, will head to the theaters on August 13.