scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Latest news

Allu Arjun celebrates son Ayaan’s birthday during a family vacation in Maldives, see photos

Allu Arjun and his family are in Maldives. The family celebrated Allu Arjun's son Ayaan's birthday.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
April 3, 2021 9:25:01 pm
Allu arjun photosAllu Arjun and his family struck a pose after celebrating Ayaan's seventh birthday. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)

Actor Allu Arjun has taken a break from his busy schedule to celebrate his son Ayaan’s seventh birthday. The actor, along with his family, has headed to Maldives for a short vacation. On Saturday morning, Allu Arjun posted a picture in which Ayaan is seen cutting the birthday cake while the actor, his wife Sneha and his daughter Arha are seen singing the birthday song.

Sharing the picture, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest baby babu Ayaan . Your the love of my life. Wish u many more beautiful years to come . Love Nana . #alluayaan #allufamily”

Later in the day, Arjun shared how Ayaan’s birthday was everything about “Fam Jam.” The actor also shared a video on Instagram stories featuring Sneha and Arha.

Check out some pictures here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

allu arha photos Here’s a picture of Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha and daughter Allu Arha. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Instagram)
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier on Samantha Akkineni’s talk show, Allu Arjun had spoken about his kids. He said while his son Ayaan is camera shy, Arha loves to pose and shoot videos.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is looking forward to the release of Pushpa. The makers of the film shared a teaser on Saturday and announced that the first look of Pushpa Raj, Allu Arjun’s character, will be shared on April 7. The Sukumar directorial, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, will head to the theaters on August 13.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Aryan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x